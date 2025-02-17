Individual Tickets For WWE Wrestlemania 41 Week in Las Vegas On Sale Tomorrow

WWE has announced that individual tickets for Wrestlemania 41 week in Las Vegas go on sale tomorrow. That includes Smackdown on April 18, NXT Stand and Deliver on April 19 and RAW on April 21. All events happen at the T-Mobile Arena.

February 17, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for Friday Night SmackDown (Friday, April 18), Stand & Deliver (Saturday, April 19) and Monday Night Raw (Monday, April 21), which will all take place at T-Mobile Arena, will go on sale Tuesday, February 18 at 11am ET/8am PT via https://www.axs.com.

As announced last month, the three major events at T-Mobile Arena will round out WrestleMania 41 week in Las Vegas. Limited three-day event combo tickets are still available via https://www.axs.com.

Additionally, Priority Pass ticket packages for SmackDown, Stand & Deliver and Raw are now available from On Location, offering fans the chance to be ringside for every exhilarating moment including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, and more. To learn more about Priority Passes, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/wm41.

In May, WWE in conjunction with the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, announced that Las Vegas will host WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday, April 19 and Sunday, April 20. WrestleMania 41 tickets can still be purchased by visiting: https://www.ticketmaster.com/artist/853853.

WWE World is set to deliver an unforgettable five-day event with WWE Superstars, Legends, exclusive merchandise, and epic immersive experiences from April 17-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fans will get the chance to watch their favorite Superstars hit the stage, score autographs and photo ops with WWE icons, and all-new interactive exhibits. Tickets for WWE World are available now at https://www.fanaticsevents.com/wwe/tickets.

Over the last four decades, WrestleMania has evolved from a made-for-television spectacle to a cultural phenomenon complete with stadium and arena events, fan festivities and premium experiences. In addition to the two-night stadium event, WWE will bring Raw, SmackDown, Stand & Deliver, WWE World (with Fanatics) and the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony to Las Vegas as well as a variety of local outreach events designed to give back to the Las Vegas community.