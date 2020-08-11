wrestling / News
Indus Sher On Their Goals in WWE, Wanting to Properly Represent India
Indus Sher members Rinku Singh and Saurav Gurjar discussed how they tried to represent their home country of India with their characters and more in a new interview with the Hindustan Times. You can check out a couple of highlights below:
Gurjar on representing India: “It was a tough choice for us to decide on our characters and our attires. We wanted to showcase the Indian culture through them and what we wanted to portray was the character of a warrior. We did not want it to be excessive or offensive but at the same time, we wanted to it to clearly show that we are representing India.”
Singh on their goals: “Our goal is quite clear. We wanted to become the very first WWE Tag Team Champions from India and to defend the Title at WrestleMania in front of thousands of fans, making our country proud on the global stage.”
