WWE News: Indus Sher Deliver a Message to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, Timothy Thatcher Teaches More Lessons
June 25, 2020 | Posted by
Indus Sher had a message for Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and they delivered it on NXT. WWE posted the following clip of Malcolm Bivens cutting a promo for his team in which they promised payback for Burch and Lorcan:
– Timothy Thatcher was back in wrestling school on this week’s episode, and video of the torturous training is online:
