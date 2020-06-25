wrestling / News

WWE News: Indus Sher Deliver a Message to Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, Timothy Thatcher Teaches More Lessons

June 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Indus Sher

Indus Sher had a message for Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan, and they delivered it on NXT. WWE posted the following clip of Malcolm Bivens cutting a promo for his team in which they promised payback for Burch and Lorcan:

– Timothy Thatcher was back in wrestling school on this week’s episode, and video of the torturous training is online:

