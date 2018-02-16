Indy Star LuFisto Announces She’s Been Diagnosed With Cervical Cancer

– Longtime independent veteran LuFisto has announced that she has been diagnosed with cervical cancer. LuFisto revealed the news on her official website on Thursday, which is her thirty-eighth birthday.

She wrote, “After my post about my 38th birthday today, many friends and fans reached out because they are wondering what is wrong. A lot of my fans have shown support and I’ve always said that I would’ve quit a long time ago if it wasn’t from them and that remains true, more than ever. Therefore, although I am a very private person, I feel that I need to be totally honest with you all, the people who have supported me for all these years, family and friends. The main reason why I’ve been feeling like crap is probably because I need to talk about it and I don’t feel right hiding something. So here it is…I have cervical cancer.”

She went on to say, “They found the cells last week and I need to get a surgery to remove them… Not the burning thing, a surgery. Although it is not a big procedure for now, I still have to go under the knife and honestly, I’m not too thrilled about it. I know I’ve been distant to family and friends and I feel I haven’t been as productive anywhere because I’m too much in my head. The cells being very close to the uterus so they also need to take samples to check if the disease did not get in there. Today, I was also told that my insurance was not covering the whole procedure and it is way too overpriced for something that is supposed to be simple. It is probably the Canadian in me that can’t understand why people’s health is treated the same way as if you would buy a used car in the United States… I’m extremely upset and at this point, I don’t even know what will happen.

“I’m trying to get answers from the hospital about the costs and options but I keep getting no answers. “We will call you back!” They never do. When they did, they didn’t even have the right information. Also, if they find bad cells in the uterus, I will need a full hysterectomy to prevent the disease to spread anywhere else. Not that I want to get into the “vagina” too much but, hysterectomy means that they will remove everything on the inside if you don’t know the medical term.”

The full post is at the link. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to LuFisto for a full recovery.