Quantcast

wrestling / News

Indy Wrestlers Involved in Major Car Accident in Montreal

January 6, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Buffalo Brothers

Several independent wrestlers were involved in a serious car accident on Saturday night in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Smash Wrestling announced that Puf, Kevin Bennett, Kevin Blackwood, and Daniel Garcia, aka the Buffalo Brothers, were in an accident after their car slipped on a black ice and hit a guardrail.

Garcia and Blackwood both suffered broken bones and required surgery, while Bennett and Puf were treated for minor injuries. The group has worked for Empire State Wrestling and Limitless. A GoFundMe has been established to help the group here.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to all four for a quick and full recovery.

article topics :

Buffalo Brothers, Jeremy Thomas

Loading...

Spotlights

loading



More Stories

loading