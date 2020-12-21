wrestling / News

Inferno Match Initially Wasn’t Planned For Main Event of WWE TLC

December 21, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE TLC Randy Orton The fiend

The Firefly Inferno Match, resulting in the Fiend’s apparent death, closed the show at WWE TLC last night but that was not the original plan, according to WrestleVotes. The report stated that as of the first rundown, the match was not set for the main event.

It was also noted that the match was taped Sunday afternoon.

