Inferno Match Initially Wasn’t Planned For Main Event of WWE TLC
December 21, 2020 | Posted by
The Firefly Inferno Match, resulting in the Fiend’s apparent death, closed the show at WWE TLC last night but that was not the original plan, according to WrestleVotes. The report stated that as of the first rundown, the match was not set for the main event.
It was also noted that the match was taped Sunday afternoon.
The Inferno Match was pre-taped this afternoon and as of the first rundown, wasn’t scheduled to be the main event. Interesting move.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 21, 2020
