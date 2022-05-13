wrestling / News
Impact News: Influence Retain Knockouts Tag Titles On Impact Wrestling, Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii Battle Bullet Club
– The Influence were successful in defending their Knockouts Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne defeated Gisele Shaw and Alisha to retain the titles, and you can see a couple of clips below:
.@TenilleDashwood with a Neckbreaker! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/ql5e7JuOkJ
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
Here comes The Quintessential Diva!@GiseleShaw08 #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/U8BO7YSDNd
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
* Under Siege opponents Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii joined forces against Bullet Club members Jay White and El Phantasmo on tonight’s show as well:
Bullet Club is in the house!!@JayWhiteNZ @elpwrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/AzEqyLvzsP
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
.@Walking_Weapon and Tomohiro Ishii are on fire! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/LUd6TVPYaa
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
So many Back Rakes!@JayWhiteNZ @elpwrestling #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/V2s1TNkpv0
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
The Stone Pitbull is mad! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/QOg0dFbACo
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
C4 SPIKE!!!!!@Walking_Weapon #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/DHvI1PLWld
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2022
