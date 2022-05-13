Impact News: Influence Retain Knockouts Tag Titles On Impact Wrestling, Josh Alexander & Tomohiro Ishii Battle Bullet Club

May 12, 2022 | Posted by

– The Influence were successful in defending their Knockouts Tag Team Championships on this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Tenille Dashwood and Madison Rayne defeated Gisele Shaw and Alisha to retain the titles, and you can see a couple of clips below:

* Under Siege opponents Josh Alexander and Tomohiro Ishii joined forces against Bullet Club members Jay White and El Phantasmo on tonight’s show as well: