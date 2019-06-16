wrestling / News
WWE News: Infograph of WWE 24/7 Championship Percentages, Latest Canvas 2 Canvas Shows ABCs of WWE
June 16, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has shared a new infograph taking a look at who has held the WWE 24/7 Championship for what percentage of its lifespan. You can see the pic below and, no surprise, R-Truth dominates with 85%. Jinder Mahal is a very distance second at 15%:
– Here is the latest Canvas 2 Canvas video, as Rob Schamberger continues the ABCs of WWE with Daniel Bryan, Big E, and Finn Balor:
