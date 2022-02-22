wrestling / News
Initial Betting Odds For Top AEW Revolution Matches
The first betting odds for the announced matches at AEW Revolution have been revealed, and they have one title change as an early favorite. Bet Online shared the opening lines for the March 6th show for the three announced matches, which you can see below.
In the opening lines, Hangman Page is a favorite to retain his AEW World Championship against Adam Cole while Thunder Rosa is a minor favorite to take the AEW Women’s World Championship from Britt Baker. CM Punk is currently a strong favorite to beat MJF in their Dog Collar match.
The show is set to take p[lace at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida and will air live on PPV.
AEW World Championship Match
Hangman Page: 250 (2/5)
Adam Cole: +170 (17/10)
AEW Women’s World Championship Match
Thunder Rosa: -140 (5/7)
Britt Baker: +100 (1/1)
Dog Collar Match
CM Punk: -300 (1/3)
MJF: +200 (2/1)
