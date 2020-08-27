Initial Betting Odds Revealed For NXT Championship Iron Man Fatal Four-Way

Next Tuesday will see a Fatal Four-Way Iron Man match for the NXT Championship, and the first betting line for the bout is online. BetOnline reports that Finn Balor is a slight favorite to win the title, followed by Tommaso Ciampa, Adam Cole and then as the longest shot, Johnny Gargano.

The odds are as follows:

* Finn Balor: 7/5

* Tommaso Ciampa: 8/5

* Adam Cole: 5/2

* Johnny Gargano: 7/2

NXT airs next week on Tuesday instead of the usual Wednesday and will air on USA Network.