Initial Standings For AEW Continental Classic

November 22, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Continental Classic Image Credit: AEW

The first standings for the AEW Continental Classic are available following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated standings for the round-robin tournament following this week’s Dynamite below:

Blue League
1. Bryan Danielson (0-0-0, 0 pts)
1. Andrade El Idolo (0-0-0, 0 pts)
1. Eddie Kingston (0-0-0, 0 pts)
1. Brody King (0-0-0, 0 pts)
1. Claudio Castagnoli (0-0-0, 0 pts)
1. Daniel Garcia (0-0-0, 0 pts)

Gold League
1. Swerve Strickland (1-0-0, 3 pts)
1. Jay White (1-0-0, 3 pts)
1. Jon Moxley (1-0-0, 3 pts)
4. Mark Briscoe (0-1-0, 0 pts)
4. Rush (0-1-0, 0 pts)
4. Jay Lethal (0-1-0, 0 pts)

