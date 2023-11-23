Initial Standings For AEW Continental Classic

The first standings for the AEW Continental Classic are available following this week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the updated standings for the round-robin tournament following this week’s Dynamite below:

Blue League

1. Bryan Danielson (0-0-0, 0 pts)

1. Andrade El Idolo (0-0-0, 0 pts)

1. Eddie Kingston (0-0-0, 0 pts)

1. Brody King (0-0-0, 0 pts)

1. Claudio Castagnoli (0-0-0, 0 pts)

1. Daniel Garcia (0-0-0, 0 pts)

Gold League

1. Swerve Strickland (1-0-0, 3 pts)

1. Jay White (1-0-0, 3 pts)

1. Jon Moxley (1-0-0, 3 pts)

4. Mark Briscoe (0-1-0, 0 pts)

4. Rush (0-1-0, 0 pts)

4. Jay Lethal (0-1-0, 0 pts)