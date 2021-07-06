Injured NXT Star Returns to Ring In Dark Match Before WWE Raw

An NXT star who has been out with injury made their return to the ring before tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports that Tegan Nox, who has been out of action with a torn ACL since last fall, worked a dark match with Toni Storm before Raw.

The site notes that Nox is expected to be the person behind the “charging battery” clips that have been playing on NXT in recent weeks. Last week’s episode saw the battery hit 80%.

There’s no word yet on whether Nox will be back for this week’s NXT, which is the Great American Bash. That said, the battery vignettes have seen the charge go up at least 20% the last couple of weeks, so it certainly seems posssible.