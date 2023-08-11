Details On Injuries That Affected AEW All In Card

A new report has some details on talent considered for AEW All In that had to be changed up due to injury. Fightful Select reports that before he broke his arm against Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Bryan Danielson was considered to face Kenny Omega at the show. The match was not fully set down before the injury, but it was something that was discussed. AEW sources noted there were some other plans for Omega also in the mix. Omega is reportedly set to team with Hangman Page and Kota Ibushi against Konosuke Takeshita and Bullet Club Gold.

The report also notes that the company had hopes for Jamie Hayter to make it back from injury before the show, but that is no longer the case as she is exlected to be out for at least the rest of the year. Finally, PAC was set to be part of the show before his injury.

All In takes place on August 27th from Wembley Stadium in London and airs live on PPV.