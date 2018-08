On tonight’s NXT TV, the company will set up the main event for the NXT Takeover: Brooklyn IV event, but as of today, the match is unlikely to take place. According to Pwinsider.com, as of today, Aleister Black is not expected to be cleared for the main event after undergoing surgery following a groin injury suffered on a NXT live event. The site adds that as of today, Black isn’t scheduled to attend the event.