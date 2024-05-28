wrestling / News

Injury Update on Recovery Time for ROH’s Athena

May 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Rampage Athena Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena was recently hurt during the ROH TV tapings earlier this month. She did not work the TV tapings over the weekend following AEW Collision. Tony Khan did say she will be back soon during the AEW Double or Nothing post-show media scrum. PWInsider reports that Athena injured her ankle, and she’s expected to be back in a few weeks after it heals.

