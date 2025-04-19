Injury Update on Rey Mysterio Following WWE SmackDown

– As previously reported, Rey Mysterio appeared to be injured during his tag team bout on last night’s WWE SmackDown. PWInsider has an update on the WWE Hall of Famer following the initial report.

According to the update, Mysterio’s injury is said to be 100% legitimate. It’s currently unknown how WWE plans to handle Mysterio’s scheduled matchup against El Grande Americano (aka Chad Gable) at tonight’s WrestleMania 41: Night One. One would assume that Dragon Lee and Rey Fenix could serve as potential replacements for Mysterio tonight.

Mysterio appeared to be hurt during last night’s tag team bout, and he was checked on by officials during the bout. He later appeared to be favoring his knee. WWE hasn’t released any type of update or information regarding Mysterio.