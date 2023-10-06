Injury Updates On Bandido and El Hijo del Vikingo

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updates on the health of El Hijo del Vikingo and Bandido, who have both been out of action due to injury. Bandido broke his wrist back in June during a Rampage taping, while Vikingo hurt his hip during an ROH taping last month.

According to the WON, Bandido is a few weeks away from being cleared. As for Vikingo, he is already back in action although it was noted he is “hurting a lot.” He wrestled at an event in Dallas on Saturday but took himself out of the match early. He also wrestled at AAA’s Heroes en Mortales the next night.