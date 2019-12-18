Injury Updates On Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe, Jinder Mahal and More

Fightful has WWE’s internal injury list with updates on several stars like Lars Sullivan, Jeff Hardy, Samoa Joe and more. These are said to be simply guidelines on when the stars can come back, not a firm return date.

– As noted, Samoa Joe is expected to return soon and had a physical angle at the RAW taping. He had been out with a broken thumb and was being used at commentary for RAW. He has no return date listed but his last evaluation was Monday.

– EC3 has been out with a concussion, which is said to be worse than ones he’s had in the past. He currently has no release date but is starting to recover from symptoms.

– Jinder Mahal was originally expected to be back in January, but that was moved to November 1. Obviously that date has come and gone, but his return date has not been updated.

– Jeff Hardy was expected to be back in early November, but he’s out of action to take care of his personal and legal issues. His contract was extended due to missed time.

– Elias hasn’t wrestled on TV after his return, but he’s cleared to compete. He worked a live event match last week with Dolph Ziggler.

– Nia Jax is at the Performance Center getting ready for her return. She is expected to be back in January, as is Ruby Riott.

– Xavier Woods is still out with a torn achilles and while his evaluation date was originally July, that has been moved up to May.

– Lars Sullivan has been training but is apparently not close to a return. He’s listed currently as June 2020. His recovery is said to be slower than previously expected a few months ago.