Injury Updates On Sami Zayn and Aleister Black

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has updates on both Aleister Black and Sami Zayn, who have been out of in-ring action due to nagging injuries.

Zayn was said to have issues with his shoulders (he had double rotator cuff repair a few years ago) and so that’s why his in-ring time has been limited. That’s also said to be why he was paired with Shinsuke Nakamura. He’s reportedly fine now and can wrestle, but WWE is keeping him in his current role for now.

As for Black, he’s out of action due to a knee injury, but it was described as a “tweak.”