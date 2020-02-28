wrestling / News
Injury Updates on Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy and Nia Jax

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Sasha Banks, Jeff Hardy and Nia Jax are all expected to return to WWE soon after being out due to injuries.
Banks had originally been planned in a non-wrestling role for Wrestlemania, before recent changes were made to the card. She may have also been set for the women’s battle royal. She has been out with an ankle injury.
Jeff Hardy had knee surgery back in May. He was backstage at Smackdown last week in Glendale, Arizona.
Jax, who has been training for a return, had double knee surgery just after Wrestlemania last year.
