Injustice vs. Gringo Loco & Air Wolf Set For MLW War Chamber

Major League Wrestling today announced Injustice’s Myron Reed & Kotto Brazil vs. Gringo Loco & Air Wolf for MLW: War Chamber at the NYTEX Sports Centre in the greater Dallas/Ft. Worth area this Saturday September 7.

The event will be a MLW FUSION TV taping for beIN SPORTS.

Tickets start at $10 at MLWTickets.com.

The #Injustice movement made a statement last week on FUSION in a thrilling trios match against Gringo Loco, Air Wolf and Zenshi (WATCH). Now, Gringo Loco and Air Wolf hope to reverse Injustice’s fortunes as the four square off in tag team competition in Dallas.

The social advocates known as Injustice emerged this summer led by Myron Reed, Jordan Oliver and Kotto Brazil protesting biased officiating and unfair treatment… only to flagrantly break the rules in several encounters against Gringo Loco.

Now Gringo Loco and Air Wolf look to silence the Injustice movement in what promises to be a fast moving bout between four high fliers.

Will Gringo Loco and Air Wolf triumph or will Injustice prevail?

