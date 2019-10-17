wrestling / News
AEW News: Inner Circle Celebrates After Dynamite, Britt Baker Comments On Loss, Taz Thanks AEW Fans
– After Chris Jericho defeated Darby Allin on last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, the Inner Circle continue to celebrate after the show went off the air. AEW shared footage of the celebration on social media, which you can see below.
– Britt Baker spoke with Jennifer Stirger about her loss to Riho on last night’s episode.
– Taz thanked the AEW fans for the reaction he received when he came out to call the AEW Dark tapings before Dynamite last night.
