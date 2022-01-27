wrestling / News
AEW News: Inner Circle Teases Dissension On AEW Dynamite, Wardlow Picks Up Win
– The Inner Circle isn’t seeing eye to eye, which came to a bit of a head on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw Santana and Ortiz refuse to tag in Chris Jericho for their match with Daniel Garcia and 2point0, who eventually hit a Judas Effect on Jeff Parker from the outside which set up a piledriver for the pinfall. You can see a clip from the segment below:
It's an #InnerCircle victory, with @Santana_Proud getting the pin, but @IAmJericho is not pleased. #AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/kYtcXid0zf
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
– Wardlow defeated Elijah Dean and James Alexander on this week’s show, as you can see below:
Wardlow's 5th! #PowerbombSymphony by #MrMayhem @RealWardlow
#AEWDynamite: #BeachBreak is LIVE right now on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/sbNjnCWLeL
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 27, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Possible Spoiler On Former Champion’s Return At WWE Royal Rumble
- More Backstage Details for Major Rumored WWE Superstar Return at Royal Rumble
- Backstage Rumor on Early Plans for WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Ceremony
- Bruce Prichard On Steve Austin & Booker T Grocery Store Brawl In 2001, Backstage Reaction To the Angle