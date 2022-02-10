wrestling / News
Inner Circle Match & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
February 9, 2022 | Posted by
AEW has set a couple of matches, including an Inner Circle battle, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. You can see the initial lineup for next week’s show below, which airs Wednesday on TBS:
* Santana & Ortiz vs. Chris Jericho & Jake Hagar
* No Disqualification Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Mercedes Martinez
