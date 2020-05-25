wrestling / News
Inner Circle ‘Pep Rally’ Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
Following their loss at Double or Nothing, the Inner Circle will try to get some pep back in their step on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that an Inner Circle Pep Rally will take place on Wednesday’s episode, joining the previously-announced appearance from Mike Tyson.
The stable lost the first-ever Stadium Stampede match that served as the main event of Double or Nothing on Saturday. Dynamite takes place on Wednesday and airs on TNT.
It's the #InnerCircle pep rally this Wednesday on Dynamite!
Watch #AEWDynamite this Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c
Also, watch the Double or Nothing reply NOW on all major cable & satellite providers / @BRLive / @FITETV (Intl Fans Only) #AEWDoN pic.twitter.com/Vq8C8EzrvJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 24, 2020
