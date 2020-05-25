Inner Circle ‘Pep Rally’ Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Following their loss at Double or Nothing, the Inner Circle will try to get some pep back in their step on this week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced on Sunday that an Inner Circle Pep Rally will take place on Wednesday’s episode, joining the previously-announced appearance from Mike Tyson.

The stable lost the first-ever Stadium Stampede match that served as the main event of Double or Nothing on Saturday. Dynamite takes place on Wednesday and airs on TNT.