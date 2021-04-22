wrestling / News
Inner Circle & Pinnacle Parlay, More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced several matches and conversation between the Inner Circle and the Pinnacle for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW announced after tonight’s Dynamite that the feuding stables will have a parlay on next week’s show. Also announced was a Title Eliminator match with the Sydals facing the Young Bucks, Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page and more.
AEW Dynamite airs next Wednesday on TNT.
* Title Eliminator Match: The Young Bucks vs. Matt & Mike Sydal
* Penta El Zero Miedo vs. Orange Cassidy
* Kris Statlander vs. Penelope Ford
* The Nightmare Family vs. The Factory
* The Inner Circle parlays with The Pinnacle
* Brian Cage vs. Hangman Page
