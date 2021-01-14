wrestling / News
Inner Circle Tag Challenge & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
January 13, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced several matches, including an Inner Circle Tag Team Challenge, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode:
* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager
* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Matt Sydal and Top Wolf
* Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Jon Moxley vs. TBA
* Adam Page and Dark Order vs. The Hybrid 2 & Chaos Project
Dynamite airs next Wednesday on TNT.
