Inner Circle Tag Challenge & More Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

January 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several matches, including an Inner Circle Tag Team Challenge, for next week’s AEW Dynamite. AEW has announced that the following matches will take place on next week’s episode:

* Chris Jericho and MJF vs. Santana and Ortiz vs. Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager
* Matt Hardy & Private Party vs. Matt Sydal and Top Wolf
* Nyla Rose vs. Leyla Hirsch
* Jon Moxley vs. TBA
* Adam Page and Dark Order vs. The Hybrid 2 & Chaos Project

Dynamite airs next Wednesday on TNT.

