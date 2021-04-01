wrestling / News

Inner Circle Takes Out Pinnacle On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

March 31, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Inner Circle AEW Dynamite

The Inner Circle began their revenge on The Pinnacle on this week’s AEW Dynamite, surprising them with a vicious attack. Chris Jericho’s group made their return on tonight’s Dynamite, attacking the Pinnacle in their personal dressing room. You can see clips from the segment below.

The Inner Circle will make their official return to Dynamite on next week’s episode. Jericho told MJF during the segment that “the worst is yet to come” right before putting him headfirst through a soda machine. You can also see Dax getting stitches after the segment:

