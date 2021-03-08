Inner Circle War Council & More Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

This week’s AEW Dynamite will see the Inner Circle conduct a war council, with “major changes” planned. On Sunday’s AEW Revolution, Chris Jericho and MJF lost their AEW World Tag Team Title match to the Young Bucks. Later in the show, the stable was backstage being interviewed by Alex Marvez when Jericho said that the war council would happen on Dynamite.

Also set for the show are the following:

* AEW TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky

* Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, & Rebel vs. Hikaru Shida, Ryo Mizunami, & Thunder Rosa

* Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix