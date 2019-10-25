wrestling / News
Various News: Inner Circle Will Lead Jake Hager To Bellator Fight, Chris Jericho Files New Trademarks, Details On Jushin Liger’s Retirement Ceremony
– ESPN reports that Inner Circle members Sammy Guevara, Ortiz and Santana will lead Jake Hager to the cage for his fight with Anthony Garrett at Bellator 231 tonight. It happens at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Hager is currently 2-0 in the promotion. The group may also join Hager in the cage for a post-fight photo op.
– Chris Jericho recently filed to trademark the terms “Inner Circle” and “The Painmaker.”
– New Japan Pro Wrestling revealed that Jushin Liger’s retirement ceremony will be held at New Year’s Dash next year.
In 2020, New Year Dash!! will be bigger than ever!
The fallout from Wrestle Kingdom will be in the Ota City Gymnasium!
Liger's retirement ceremony headlines a night of surprises!
Inbound tickets on sale October 26 for overseas fans!https://t.co/giO1B92Xy5#njwk14 #njdash pic.twitter.com/nmRz5exNaz
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) October 25, 2019
