Insane Clown Posse Recall Working in WWE & WCW, Getting in Trouble For Doing A Moonsault

The Insane Clown Posse appeared in both WWE and WCW during the Monday Night War, and they looked back on that era in a new interview. The rap duo were on WWE After the Bell, and you can check out a couple highlights below per Fightful:

Along with performing and doing commentary on the shows, ICP stepped into the ring as well. Speaking on WWE After The Bell, the duo recalled some of the in-ring action they were part of.

Violent J on their first WWE match: “I’ll never forget, we were having our first match in WWE against Kai En Tai. He went up to do his leg drop from the top rope. The look on his face. It wasn’t in the plans. He was so scared when Joey went up to do that top rope leg drop. The guy was looking like, ‘what the fuck.’ It was so funny … He didn’t know. They didn’t expect us to do that once we got out there. We fully took advantage of the situation. Shaggy said, ‘Do your moonsault.’ I chickened out. We get one chance, maybe we never get back here again, ‘Do the f**king moonsault,’ and I chickened out. When I got into WCW, I never forgot about that and I did it. I did my moonsault and I was so happy.”

Shaggy 2 Dope on getting in trouble for doing moonsaults in WCW: “Then got in trouble by Hugh Morris [Bill DeMott]. He was like, ‘Man, you’re doing my s**t.'”

Violent J on the Hugh Morrus incident: “He was like, ‘I’m the only big man that does a moonsault.’ My bad. Eric Bischoff came back and was like, ‘Don’t do the moonsault no more.’ I already did it. I wasn’t planning on doing it anymore. I pulled it off once and was happy.”