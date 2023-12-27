wrestling / News

Inside & Ringside: WOW – Women Of Wrestling Airing Tomorrow On The CW

December 26, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WOW - Women Of Wrestling Image Credit: WOW - Women Of Wrestling

The CW is set to air a special looking behind the scenes of WOW – Women Of Wrestling on Wednesday. The promotion announced that Inside & Ringside: WOW – Women Of Wrestling will air tomorrow at 8 PM ET/PT.

The special is described as follows:

THE REVOLUTION BEHIND THE PHENOMENON – Inside the revolution that will make you say WOW! Go behind the scenes with the stars of WOW and see how these Superheroes are overcoming all odds and how Lakers boss Jeanie Buss is on a mission to make women’s wrestling a movement.

