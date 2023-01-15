wrestling / News
Inspire AD Feeding The Black Roses Full Results 01.12.2023: Inspire Pro Championship, Undefinable Championship, Pure Prestige Championship, & More
The Feeding The Black Roses event was hosted by Inspire After Dark on January 12 in Austin, TX. You can see the complete results (via Cagematch) and see some highlights below.
*Exodus Prime & Stephen Wolf defeated La Orden (Decimus & Juventud Aerea)
*The Born Haters (Don Rodrigo, Matt The Wrestler & Mel 5kkkkk) defeated Alejandra Lion, Danni Bee & Hyan
*Inspire Pro Twin Dragon Connection Championship Match: Fly Def (Warren J & Zack Zilla) defeated Hollywood Babylon (Red Scare & The Hollywood Strangler)
*The Camachos (Angel Camacho, Onyx Camacho & Zarek Camacho) defeated ASF, Dimitri Alexandrov & Prince Adam
*The Great Depression defeated Cam Cole and Kiefer Bartek and Matt Borne
*Inspire Pro Pure Prestige Championship Match: T-Ray defeated Yuya Uemura
*Inspire Pro Undefinable Championship Match: Will Allday defeated The Great Scott
*Inspire Pro Championship – Casket Match: Raychell Rose defeated Teflon Jon
