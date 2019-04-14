wrestling / News

WWE News: Top Instagram Photos Include Cesaro and Liv Morgan, Wolds Collide Preview, Canvas 2 Canvas Showcases WrestleMania 35 Main Event

April 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE.com released its picks for the top Superstar Instagram photos of the week. This week’s images include Mia Yim, Liv Morgan, and Cesaro. You can check out some of those images for Liv Morgan and more below.

View this post on Instagram

Don’t talk to me.

A post shared by L I V Morgan 👅💙 (@yaonlylivvonce) on

View this post on Instagram

My first #wrestlemania . #HBIC #WWENXT #NovaBabe

A post shared by Mia Yim (@miayimofficial) on

View this post on Instagram

Good times @wwesheamus @cricketwireless

A post shared by Claudio Castagnoli (@wwecesaro) on

– WWE released a new preview for the Worlds Collide special that premieres tonight on the WWE Network. The special debuts at 8:00 pm EST. The lineup features Roderick Strong vs. Tyler Breeze, Dominik Dijkaovic vs. Harper, SAnitY vs. The Undisputed Era, and Kassius Ohno vs. Aiden English. You can check out the new preview below.

– A new Canvas 2 Canvas video was released today showcasing some new artwork for the WrestleMania 35 main event. You can check out that new video below.

