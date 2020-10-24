AEW News: Interactive Dynamite Arena Experience Launched, Next AEW Taping Date, Leva Bates on Unrestricted

– AEW has launched an interactive AEW Dynamite Arena Experience. You can see the website here, which features different areas of the arena at Daily’s place with videos, timelines and more.

– Leva Bates is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast. The episode is described as follows:

“‘The Librarian’ Leva Bates once pepper-sprayed Sting and Hulk Hogan in the face, dressed up and wrestled as Britney Spears, and used her indie wrestling career to fund her K-pop habit! Leva talks training at the Dudley Boys’ Team 3D Academy, her run as Blue Pants at WWE, mixing cosplay with wrestling, being obsessed with Michelle Pfeiffer’s catwoman, and the viral video that landed her a job at AEW!”

– AEW’s next taping date at Daily’s Place is November 4th, with tickets now on sale. You can see more below: