wrestling / News
AEW News: Interactive Dynamite Arena Experience Launched, Next AEW Taping Date, Leva Bates on Unrestricted
– AEW has launched an interactive AEW Dynamite Arena Experience. You can see the website here, which features different areas of the arena at Daily’s place with videos, timelines and more.
– Leva Bates is the guest on this week’s AEW Unrestricted podcast. The episode is described as follows:
“‘The Librarian’ Leva Bates once pepper-sprayed Sting and Hulk Hogan in the face, dressed up and wrestled as Britney Spears, and used her indie wrestling career to fund her K-pop habit! Leva talks training at the Dudley Boys’ Team 3D Academy, her run as Blue Pants at WWE, mixing cosplay with wrestling, being obsessed with Michelle Pfeiffer’s catwoman, and the viral video that landed her a job at AEW!”
– AEW’s next taping date at Daily’s Place is November 4th, with tickets now on sale. You can see more below:
Join us LIVE for #AEWDynamite!
Wednesday, Nov 4th at @dailysplace.
Tickets are on-sale now and start at $30.
Get your tickets via @Ticketmaster pic.twitter.com/m3YtJaakP1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 23, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho On People Comparing MJF To Him, Using Clinton vs. Trump As Idea For Orange Cassidy Debate
- Joey Janela Responds to Fan Asking AEW to Pay Talent So They Don’t Have to Do Indie Shows
- Backstage Rumors on What Sparked Investigation Into WWE Venues as COVID-19 Hotspots
- Chris Jericho On Why Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Him To Change His Entrance Music In WWE, Idea Behind Using “Judas” In NJPW & AEW