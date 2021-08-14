Intercontinental Championship Changes Hands on Smackdown (Clips)

We have a new WWE Intercontinental Championship as of this week’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Apollo Crews to capture the championship, getting the pinfall after a reverse Exploder suplex and a Kinshasa. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win marks Nakamura’s second run with the championship, and ends Crews’ first run at 125 days. Crews won the title at WrestleMania 37, beating Big E. at night two of the show.