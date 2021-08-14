wrestling / News
Intercontinental Championship Changes Hands on Smackdown (Clips)
We have a new WWE Intercontinental Championship as of this week’s episode of Smackdown. Friday’s show saw Shinsuke Nakamura defeat Apollo Crews to capture the championship, getting the pinfall after a reverse Exploder suplex and a Kinshasa. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win marks Nakamura’s second run with the championship, and ends Crews’ first run at 125 days. Crews won the title at WrestleMania 37, beating Big E. at night two of the show.
HERE WE GO!@ShinsukeN challenges @WWEApollo for the #ICTitle RIGHT NOW on #SmackDown!
📺 @FOXTV pic.twitter.com/Zxdg9hTPQi
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
WHAT?!?!@rickboogswwe is outta here… just for layin' down some tasty licks?!?!#SmackDown #ICTitle @WWEApollo @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/tiEQuCKzYw
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
The POWER of @WWEApollo!#SmackDown #ICTitle pic.twitter.com/S4UVPYlr1p
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
.@ShinsukeN is more determined than ever to take the #ICTitle from @WWEApollo. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/VoKXBg2pfd
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
👑👑👑
King @ShinsukeN is your NEW Intercontinental Champion!!!#SmackDown @rickboogswwe @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/lY9wnGVlZt
— WWE (@WWE) August 14, 2021
