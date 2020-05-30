wrestling / News

Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals Set For June 12th Smackdown

May 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

The finals of the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament are set, with the match set to take place on Smackdown in two weeks. On tonight’s episode, Daniel Bryan defeated Sheamus to move onto the finals where he will face AJ Styles.

The match will take place on the June 12th episode of Smackdown, which will air live on FOX.

