Intercontinental Championship Tournament Finals Set For June 12th Smackdown
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
The finals of the WWE Intercontinental Championship tournament are set, with the match set to take place on Smackdown in two weeks. On tonight’s episode, Daniel Bryan defeated Sheamus to move onto the finals where he will face AJ Styles.
The match will take place on the June 12th episode of Smackdown, which will air live on FOX.
This match will be 🔥🔥🔥!
It's @WWEDanielBryan vs. @AJStylesOrg for the vacant Intercontinental Championship in TWO WEEKS on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/IAIIK0InNf
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) May 30, 2020
