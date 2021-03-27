wrestling / News
Intercontinental Championship Match & More Set For WrestleMania 37
WWE has announced three new matches, including an Intercontinental Championship bout, for WrestleMania 37. WWE announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Big E. will defend the Intercontinental Title against Apollo Crews in a rematch of their WWE Fastlane bout.
In addition, it was announced that Seth Rollins will face Cesaro at the show. The match happened after Rollins challenged Cesaro to the match in a backstage segment. Cesaro then attacked Rollins and accepted the match after. Finally, Sami Zayn vs. Kevin Owens will take place at the show.
The nights for the three matches have not been revealed yet. We’ll have an updated lineup for WrestleMania, which takes place on April 10th and 11th, after Smackdown ends. The PPV will air live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else.
It's official.
As announced on #SmackDown, it's @WWEApollo vs. @WWEBigE for the Intercontinental Championship at #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/SUC3B6p2MM
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 27, 2021
