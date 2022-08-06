wrestling / News

Intercontinental Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

August 5, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Shinsuke Nakamura Gunther Image Credit: WWE

Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser to earn a shot at Gunther next week.

The match is the sole announced bout for next week’s show, which airs live Friday night on FOX.

