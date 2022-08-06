wrestling / News
Intercontinental Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
August 5, 2022 | Posted by
Gunther will defend his Intercontinental Championship on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. On tonight’s episode of Smackdown, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Ludwig Kaiser to earn a shot at Gunther next week.
The match is the sole announced bout for next week’s show, which airs live Friday night on FOX.
NEXT WEEK: @ShinsukeN vs. @Gunther_AUT for the #ICTitle on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/npDHrb0AGI
— WWE India (@WWEIndia) August 6, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
- Note On Changes Made To Last Week’s RAW in Madison Square Garden
- Mick Foley On The Undertaker Not Mentioning Him In WWE Hall Of Fame Speech, Taker’s Impact On His Career
- Lex Luger On His Current Health Status, Possible WWE Hall of Fame Induction