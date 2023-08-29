Intercontinental Championship Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Chad Gable will get his Intercontinental Championship shot against Gunther on next week’s WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Gable will challenge Gunther for the title on next Monday’s episode. Gable won the title shot two weeks ago on Raw, and initially faced Gunther last week in a match Gable won via count-out.

Also announced for next week was a tornado tag team match as Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle will face off with The Viking Raiders. Next week’s show will be the first following this weekend’s WWE Payback.