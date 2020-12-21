wrestling / News
Intercontinental Championship Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown
December 20, 2020 | Posted by
Big E. picked up a major win at TLC, and it’s led to an Intercontinental Championship match at this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced after E. pinned Sami Zayn in the eight-man tag team match on the TLC Kickoff show that the two will now face off for Zayn’s championship on Friday.
Smackdown will be taped on Tuesday and air on Christmas Day on FOX.
All @WWEBigE wants to Christmas … is the Intercontinental Championship!
He gets an opportunity at @SamiZayn's #ICTitle THIS FRIDAY on #SmackDown. pic.twitter.com/uKEaaXDy8m
— WWE (@WWE) December 21, 2020
