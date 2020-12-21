wrestling / News

Intercontinental Championship Match Set For This Week’s Smackdown

December 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown

Big E. picked up a major win at TLC, and it’s led to an Intercontinental Championship match at this week’s Smackdown. WWE announced after E. pinned Sami Zayn in the eight-man tag team match on the TLC Kickoff show that the two will now face off for Zayn’s championship on Friday.

Smackdown will be taped on Tuesday and air on Christmas Day on FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading