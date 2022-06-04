wrestling / News
Intercontinental Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
June 3, 2022 | Posted by
The first match and more are official for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Friday on FOX:
* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther
* Lacey Evans returns to Smackdown
* Max Dupri reveals his first signing to Maximum Male Models
.@MaxDupri will unveil Maximum Male Models' first client next week on #SmackDown! pic.twitter.com/mhwWURH22r
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
.@LaceyEvansWWE returns to #SmackDown NEXT WEEK! pic.twitter.com/GruZJdd084
— WWE (@WWE) June 4, 2022
