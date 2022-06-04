wrestling / News

Intercontinental Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

June 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The first match and more are official for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Friday on FOX:

* Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet vs. Gunther
* Lacey Evans returns to Smackdown
* Max Dupri reveals his first signing to Maximum Male Models

