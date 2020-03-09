Intercontinental Title Changes Hands at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

We have a new Intercontinental Champion following the three-on-one handicap match at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn pinned Braun Strowman to capture to championship with help from his allies Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro at the PPV. Zayn got the pinfall win after a double suplex-Helluva Kick combo. You can see pics and video from the match below.

This is Zayn’s first run with the Intercontinental Championship. Strowman’s run ends at 38 days, having won the title on the January 31st episode of Smackdown.