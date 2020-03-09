wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Changes Hands at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)
We have a new Intercontinental Champion following the three-on-one handicap match at Sunday’s Elimination Chamber. Sami Zayn pinned Braun Strowman to capture to championship with help from his allies Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro at the PPV. Zayn got the pinfall win after a double suplex-Helluva Kick combo. You can see pics and video from the match below.
This is Zayn’s first run with the Intercontinental Championship. Strowman’s run ends at 38 days, having won the title on the January 31st episode of Smackdown.
3️⃣ PEOPLE are about to #GetTheseHands LIVE on @WWENetwork, because @BraunStrowman is set to defend his #ICTitle at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/MUUHSMxBpS
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) March 9, 2020
It's time for the #ICTitle to be decided.
Is @WWECesaro your pick to walk out #ICChampion? #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/IZQ7rCWHlA
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2020
All it takes is ONE vicious Clothesline.#WWEChamber @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/FlTqzXMt3O
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 9, 2020
.@SamiZayn is loving every minute of this. #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/wI5JdrmEaV
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) March 9, 2020
🚂 🚂 🚂 🚂 🚂#WWEChamber @BraunStrowman pic.twitter.com/slPGrHAV1B
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2020
.@BraunStrowman is HURLING bodies all over the ring with his #ICTitle on the line at #WWEChamber! @SamiZayn @WWECesaro @ShinsukeN pic.twitter.com/hswPTbWbqf
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2020
The many faces of JUBILATION.@SamiZayn is your NEW #ICChampion at #WWEChamber! pic.twitter.com/DJVyRZY7kl
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2020
