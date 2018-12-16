Intercontinental Title Changes Hands at WWE TLC (Pics, Video)

– Dean Ambrose defeated his former Shield brother Seth Rollins to claim the Intercontinental Championship at WWE TLC. You can see highlights from the match below, which saw Ambrose get the pin after countering a running knee with the Dirty Deeds for the pinfall.

This is Ambrose’s third run with the Intercontinental Championship, having last held it in early 2017. He ends Rollins’ title run at 119 days. Our full TLC coverage is here.