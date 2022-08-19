Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Match Set For WWE Smackdown

Five men will battle for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn will do battle on tonight’s show for a shot at Gunther’s title.

The WWE.com announcement reads:

Gunther’s next challenger to be determined in Fatal 5-Way Match

Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn will battle it out in a Fatal 5-Way Match tonight on SmackDown, and the winner will earn an Intercontinental Championship Match against Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle!

Find out who will earn the right to challenge Gunther for the workhorse title by prevailing in an absolute free-for-all, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.