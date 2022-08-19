wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title #1 Contender’s Match Set For WWE Smackdown
August 19, 2022 | Posted by
Five men will battle for a shot at the Intercontinental Championship on tonight’s WWE Smackdown. WWE announced on Friday that Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin, and Sami Zayn will do battle on tonight’s show for a shot at Gunther’s title.
The WWE.com announcement reads:
Gunther’s next challenger to be determined in Fatal 5-Way Match
Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Sheamus, Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn will battle it out in a Fatal 5-Way Match tonight on SmackDown, and the winner will earn an Intercontinental Championship Match against Gunther at WWE Clash at the Castle!
Find out who will earn the right to challenge Gunther for the workhorse title by prevailing in an absolute free-for-all, tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.
