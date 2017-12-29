wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match Announced For Raw
December 29, 2017 | Posted by
– Kurt Angle has set an Intercontinental Championship match for next week’s Raw. Roman Reigns will defend the title against Samoa Joe, with the stipulation that Reigns will lose the title if he gets disqualified. You can see Angle’s announcement below.
Raw takes place in Miami, Florida and airs live on USA Network.
On the first #Raw of 2018 @WWERomanReigns will defend his #ICTitle against @SamoaJoe; if Roman is DQ’ed, he’ll lose the match AND his title
— Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) December 29, 2017