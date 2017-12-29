 

Intercontinental Title Match Announced For Raw

December 29, 2017 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Kurt Angle has set an Intercontinental Championship match for next week’s Raw. Roman Reigns will defend the title against Samoa Joe, with the stipulation that Reigns will lose the title if he gets disqualified. You can see Angle’s announcement below.

Raw takes place in Miami, Florida and airs live on USA Network.

