Intercontinental Title Match Likely For Clash of Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

August 22, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE clash of Champions

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that an Intercontinental title mtach between champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz is expected to be added to Clash of Champions on September 15. The event happens at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nakamura attacked The Miz on this past Tuesday’s Smackdown after revealing a new alliance with Sami Zayn, who will be his mouthpiece going forward. So far only two matches are officially announced:

Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair
– King of the Ring Finals

The following matches are likely or rumored:

Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman
WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton
Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/ Sami Zayn) vs. The Miz
Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival
– Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns

Clash of Champions, Joseph Lee

