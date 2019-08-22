Intercontinental Title Match Likely For Clash of Champions (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that an Intercontinental title mtach between champion Shinsuke Nakamura and The Miz is expected to be added to Clash of Champions on September 15. The event happens at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina. Nakamura attacked The Miz on this past Tuesday’s Smackdown after revealing a new alliance with Sami Zayn, who will be his mouthpiece going forward. So far only two matches are officially announced:

– Smackdown Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– King of the Ring Finals

The following matches are likely or rumored:

– Universal Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Braun Strowman

– WWE Championship: Kofi Kingston (c) vs. Randy Orton

– Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (w/ Sami Zayn) vs. The Miz

– Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Revival

– Daniel Bryan vs. Roman Reigns