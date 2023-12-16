Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. It was announced on tonight’s Smackdown that Miz will challenge Gunther for the latter’s title in his last chance to win the championship during Gunther’s run. In addition, Seth Rollins will address Drew McIntyre ahead of their World Heavyweight Championship match on the January 1st episode of the show.

The updated lineup for Monday’s episode is:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Judgment Day vs. The Creed Brothers

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. The Miz

* Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre