Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

August 14, 2023
WWE Raw 8-21-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday’s Raw that Chad Gable will get his title shot against Gunther on next Monday’s show. Gable won the title shot in a four-way match on last week’s episode.

In addition, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will face The New Day on next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

