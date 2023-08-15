wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
August 14, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced an Intercontinental Championship match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on Monday’s Raw that Chad Gable will get his title shot against Gunther on next Monday’s show. Gable won the title shot in a four-way match on last week’s episode.
In addition, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle will face The New Day on next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network.
Intercontinental Champion @Gunther_AUT will defend against @WWEGable next week on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/Q6VuO3odaC
— WWE (@WWE) August 15, 2023
