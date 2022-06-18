Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a Intercontinental Championship match for next week’s Smackdown. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Friday night on FOX.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet

Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn

* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Aliyah

* Viking Raiders Make Their Smackdown Return