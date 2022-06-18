wrestling / News
Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
WWE has announced a Intercontinental Championship match for next week’s Smackdown. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Friday night on FOX.
* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet
Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Aliyah
* Viking Raiders Make Their Smackdown Return
.@KingRicochet gets a chance to take back his #ICTitle as he goes up against @Gunther_AUT, NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/iLfb1L13q0
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2022
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@ShinsukeN vs. @SamiZayn in #MITB Qualifying Match! pic.twitter.com/NV8qdtUcKu
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2022
Also NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown@WWE_Aliyah vs. @ShotziWWE in a #MITB Qualifying Match! pic.twitter.com/Lyb89vcFw6
— WWE (@WWE) June 18, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More Backstage News On Vince McMahon’s Planned Appearance on Smackdown Tonight
- Stephanie McMahon Reportedly Does Not Get Along With Kevin Dunn
- Details On Which WWE Board Members Are Involved In Investigating Vince McMahon
- More Details On WWE Allegedly Burying Stephanie McMahon After Hiatus Announcement, If Current Vince Scandal Is Related