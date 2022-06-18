wrestling / News

Intercontinental Title Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

June 17, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 6-24-22 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a Intercontinental Championship match for next week’s Smackdown. The following matches were announced on tonight’s show for next week’s episode, which airs Friday night on FOX.

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther vs. Ricochet
Men’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Sami Zayn
* Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match: Shotzi vs. Aliyah
* Viking Raiders Make Their Smackdown Return

